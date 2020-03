SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul said it is in talks with banks over a new credit line, as the company reduces its capacity by 90% between March 25 and April 30, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The company said around 7,500 employees, more than half of its crew, have agreed to its unpaid leave program and that top management will take a 50% pay cut and managers, a 25% cut. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)