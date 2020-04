SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA said on Tuesday that its controlling shareholder and founder David Neeleman reduced his stake to cover a margin call tied to a $30 million personal loan he took out in 2019.

Neeleman only sold preferred shares, which have no voting rights, and remains its controlling shareholder, Azul said in a securities filing. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)