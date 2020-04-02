Union says agrees deal with BA to furlough staff

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - British Airways has reached an agreement with the Unite union to furlough staff on 80% of pay without any cap on earnings and without anyone being made redundant, the union said on Thursday.

Britain has launched a job retention scheme which covers 80% of salary capped at a maximum of 2,500 pounds ($3,093) a month.

The union said BA would introduce a modified version of the scheme. It said there would also be no unpaid temporary lay offs.