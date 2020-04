FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - German banks should refrain from paying dividends given the economic turmoil triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the head of markets regulator Bafin told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.

“This is a very strong recommendation which banks should stick to,” Felix Hufeld said in remarks published on Sunday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Pravin Char)