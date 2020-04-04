Gulf Air says transit open again via Bahrain for international travellers

DUBAI, April 4 (Reuters) - Transit through Bahrain International Airport is open again for international travellers, Manama-based Gulf Air said on Saturday, though entry to the country is limited to Bahrainis and other residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

“In compliance with the new regulations issued by the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority, we are welcoming back transit passengers through Bahrain International Airport. Arrival into Bahrain remains restricted to nationals and residents,” the airline said on Twitter.