REFILE-Bahrain banks must offer borrowers six-month deferral on installments - central bank

DUBAI, March 17 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank said on Monday banks, financing and microfinance companies must offer six-month deferrals on installments for borrowers impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, according to a circular seen by Reuters.

The bank said the deferrals must come with no fees and no increase in interest rates unless borrowers agree to shorter periods.

The bank also said it will give retail banks concessionary repo arrangements for up to six months at 0% on a case-by-case basis. It reduced the cash reserve ratio for retail banks to 3% from 5%. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Yousef Saba and Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)