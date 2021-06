FILE PHOTO: General view of Bahrain World Trade Center is seen during early evening hours in Manama, Bahrain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain will extend by three months a government support program for businesses hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the state-run Bahrain News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Cinemas and entertainment venues, gyms, coffee shops, hair salons and kindergarten are among businesses benefiting from this program, it said.