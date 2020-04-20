Bahrain to cut govt agencies' spending by 30% amid coronavirus - statement

DUBAI, April 20 (Reuters) - Bahrain will slash spending by ministries and government agencies by 30% to help the country weather the coronavirus outbreak, a cabinet statement said on Monday after meeting.

The Gulf island state’s government will also reschedule some construction and consulting projects in order to keep spending within the 2020 budget and make room for other spending needs emerging as a result of the disease’s spread. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Toby Chopra)