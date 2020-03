DUBAI, March 24 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s finance minister Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa said on Tuesday that the government will execute a 4.3 billion dinars ($11.41 billion) package as soon as possible at the highest priority, Bahrain state TV reported. ($1 = 0.3770 Bahraini dinars) (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)