Bahrain approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain said on Friday it has granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second country after Britain to approve it.
The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers.
“The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important layer to the Kingdom’s national COVID-19 response,” Dr. Mariam Al Jalahma, CEO of Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority said in a statement.
Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.