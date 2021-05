A view shows samples of Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, in this still image taken from video released May 6, 2021 by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

CAIRO (Reuters) - Bahrain authorized on Tuesday the emergency use of Russia’s one-shot Sputnik-Light COVID-19 vaccine, state news agency (BNA) said.

It is the sixth vaccine Bahrain has authorized. It has previously authorized China’s Sinopharm, Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine, AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD, the J&J vaccine, and Sputnik.