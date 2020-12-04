Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

Bahrain approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain said on Friday it has granted emergency use authorisation for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the second country after Britain to approve it.

The Gulf Arab state had also approved Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine in November for use by frontline workers.

“The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important layer to the Kingdom’s national COVID-19 response,” Dr. Mariam Al Jalahma, CEO of Bahrain’s National Health Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, editing by Louise Heavens

