Bahrain c.bank urges banks to ease debt terms, fees due to coronavirus - circular

DUBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Bahrain’s central bank urged on Thursday banks and financing companies to consider re-scheduling or granting deferrals on credit installments in light of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a circular seen by Reuters.

It also urged the financial institutions to reduce profit and interest rates, fees and commissions or other measures for customers affected by the outbreak, the central bank said in the circular. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Toby Chopra)