FILE PHOTO: A Saudi national travelling into Bahrain gets a nose swab at an immigration checkpoint on the King Fahd Causeway that reopened after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions were eased, at the Bahrain-Saudi border, Bahrain, September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Bahrain’s government is extending payment of 50% of Bahraini citizens’ salaries working in parts of the private sector impacted by coronavirus crisis until the end of the year, a cabinet statement said on Monday.