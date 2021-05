DUBAI, May 26 (Reuters) - Bahrain will close shopping malls, restaurants and coffee shops for two weeks starting from Thursday as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state TV reported.

Beauty salons, spas and barber shops will also close and no event or conference should be held during this period, it said, citing the national committee to combat the pandemic. (Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones)