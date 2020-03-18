China's Baidu CEO tells staff will raise salaries amid coronavirus outbreak - sources

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc will raise staff salaries amid the coronavirus outbreak, the company’s CEO told staff in an internal meeting, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Robin Li also told staff that the company currently had a cash pile of around 130 billion yuan ($18.5 billion), the sources said. The number was first revealed in the company’s fourth quarter earnings report.

($1 = 7.0215 Chinese yuan renminbi)