Brazil's bailout for power distributors may reach up to $2.9 bln - regulator

SAO PAULO, May 25 (Reuters) - A Brazilian government bailout to power distributors may reach up to 15.5 billion reais ($2.9 billion), press representatives for Brazilian power regulator Aneel said on Monday.

The companies will have access to financing through Brazilian development bank BNDES, which will lead a group of banks.

Power distributors have been asking for government help to compensate for a drop in demand and higher consumer delinquency rates.

According to the Mines and Energy ministry, distributors are facing more than 10% delinquency since late March, whereas delinquency rates from a year earlier were around 2.4%.

Regulator Aneel said in March that power distributors cannot cut service through June, even if customers did not pay their bills due to the economic impact of the COVID pandemic.

Among controlling shareholders in Brazil’s largest distribution companies are Italy’s Enel SpA, State Grid Corporation of China and local firms CPFL Energia SA , Energisa SA and Equatorial Energia SA .