Latvia and Lithuania to restart AstraZeneca vaccinations

VILNIUS, March 18 (Reuters) - Latvia and Lithuania will restart administering vaccinations using AstraZeneca shots on Friday, both countries’ health ministers said.

The EU’s drug watchdog said on Thursday it is still convinced the benefits of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine outweigh the risks following an investigation into reports of blood disorders that prompted more than a dozen nations to suspend its use. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)