Bank of Finland lowers banks' minimum collateral to 25,000 from 500,000 euros

HELSINKI, April 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Finland lowered on Wednesday its minimum threshold for banks’ collateral for their central bank loans in domestic use to 25,000 euros from 500,000 euros previously with immediate effect, it said.

The decision refers to outstanding loans that private banks can use as collateral for the central bank funding they seek from the Bank of Finland, central bank director Marjaana Hohti told Reuters.

By loosening rules, Finland is trying to save companies from going bankrupt due to the economic blow caused by the coronavirus outbreak. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Alex Richardson)