Scotiabank to allow most head office employees to work remotely until 2021

July 28 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday that it has asked most of its employees in its head office to continue to work remotely until 2021 with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing companies to adopt work from home globally.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has also said that while it is likely it will have a small number of people returning to office, most of its employees will continue to work remotely for an “extended period of time”.

The pandemic has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

Tech giants like Alphabet Inc’s Google have allowed most of their employees to work remotely till June next year with Twitter Inc proposing to continue remote work for some employees indefinitely. (Reporting by Neha Malara and Nichola Saminathar; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)