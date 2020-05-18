FACTBOX-Pandemic, oil crash trigger bankruptcies in corporate America

(Adds J.C. Penney, Gavilan Resources, Centric Brands) May 18 (Reuters) - From luxury fashion labels to oil producers, U.S. companies have faced insurmountable stress from the COVID-19 pandemic and the crash of oil prices, forcing them to close stores, borrow heavily to run their businesses and eventually file for bankruptcy protection. Sales at U.S. retailers slumped as they had to close doors following government-mandated lockdowns, while oil and gas companies faced one of the worst price slumps in decades hit by a month-long price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia and a coronavirus-induced tumble in fuel demand. Below are some of corporate America's latest casualties from the hit: Company name Filing Estimated assets and liabilities USN date Centric Brands Inc May 18 Both in range of $1 bln to $10 bln J.C. Penney Co Inc May 15 Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln Gavilan Resources May 15 Assets in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln; LLC Liabilities in the range of $500 mln to $1 bln Ultra Petroleum May 14 Both in range of $1 bln to $10 bln Corp Intelsat SA May 13 Both in range of $10 bln to $50 bln Stage Stores Inc May 10 Both in the range of $500 mln to $1 bln Neiman Marcus Group May 7 Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln John Varvatos May 6 Assets in the range of $10 mln to $50 mln; Enterprises Inc Liabilities in the range of $100 mln to $500 mln J. Crew Group Inc May 4 Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln Diamond Offshore April 26 Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln Drilling Inc Whiting Petroleum April 1 Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln Corp OneWeb March 27 Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln Source: Company bankruptcy filings (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Shailesh Kuber)