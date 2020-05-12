Factbox
May 12, 2020 / 4:52 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FACTBOX-Pandemic, oil crash trigger wave of bankruptcies in corporate America

3 Min Read

    May 12 (Reuters) - From luxury fashion labels to oil producers, U.S. companies have faced
insurmountable stress from the COVID-19 pandemic and the crash of oil prices, forcing them to
close stores, borrow heavily to run their businesses and eventually file for bankruptcy
protection. 
    Sales at U.S. retailers slumped as they had to close doors following government-mandated
lockdowns, while oil and gas companies faced one of the worst price slumps in decades hit by a
month-long price war between top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia and a coronavirus-induced
tumble in fuel demand.
    Below are some of corporate America's latest casualties from the hit: 
            
 Company name         Filing    Estimated assets and liabilities                    USN 
                      date                                                          
 Stage Stores Inc     May 10    Both in the range of $500 mln to $1 bln                         
                                                                                    
 Neiman Marcus Group  May 7     Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln                          
 John Varvatos        May 6     Assets in the range of $10 mln to $50 mln;                      
 Enterprises Inc                Liabilities in the range of $100 mln to $500 mln    
 J. Crew Group Inc    May 4     Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln                          
 Diamond Offshore     April 26  Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln                          
 Drilling Inc                                                                       
 Whiting Petroleum    April 1   Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln                          
 Corp                                                                               
 OneWeb               March 27  Both in the range of $1 bln to $10 bln                          
 
  Source: Company bankruptcy filings 

 (Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sweta Singh and Shailesh
Kuber)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below