Banco BPM suspends dividend payments in line with ECB request

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s third-largest bank Banco BPM on Tuesday joined bigger rivals Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit in suspending dividend payments on 2019 results as demanded by regulators in the current coronavirus emergency.

Banco BPM said it would review the situation after Oct. 1. The European Central Bank has asked euro zone lenders not pay dividends or carry out buybacks until at least that date and use profits instead to boost capital.

Banco BPM said the decision to forego for the time being dividend payments would boost its core capital ratio by 0.2 percentage points.