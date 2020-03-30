BBVA's senior management will forego any bonus for 2020 due to coronavirus

MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA on Monday said its senior management, including chairman Carlos Torres and chief executive Onur Genç, will forego any bonus for 2020 as part of the lender’s effort to help mitigate the impact from the coronavirus.

A BBVA spokesman said around 300 senior staff would be affected by this measure, which echoes a decision by Caixabank’s CEO to waive his 2020 bonus.

Last week, Santander also said its top executives would take a 50% pay cut. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)