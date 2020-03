NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street bonuses for this year could fall by as much as 30-40% because sharp declines in the stock market and other hits to banks’ revenues, according to a report from compensation expert Johnson Associates, Inc.

Johnson Associates director Alan Johnson predicts leadership and staff changes at many firms will accelerate this year, according to the report. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Franklin Paul)