Intesa Sanpaolo to pay dividend if Italy's GDP growth is flat in H2 - CEO to paper

ROME, April 8 (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo’s chief executive said on Wednesday that if Italy’s output growth will be flat in the second half of the year and growth prospects for 2021 will be positive, the bank will be able to pay a dividend.

The lender last week suspended a decision to pay out 3.4 billion euros in cash dividends on last year’s results, complying with regulatory calls to halt dividend payments to better cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis.

“I feel I can say that if the fall of Italian gross domestic product will tend to be close to zero in the second part of (this) year, with positive perspectives for next year, Intesa Sanpaolo will be in a position to pay the dividend it proposed to shareholders,” CEO Carlo Messina told daily la Repubblica in an interview.

Lockdown restrictions imposed to fight the infection are expected to have pushed Italy’s economy into its worst recession in modern history. Business lobby Confindustria said last week it was forecasting a 6% decline in national output this year. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)