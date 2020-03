MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo said on Friday its board would discuss on March 31 a recommendation from the European Central Bank to delay dividend payments.

The ECB told banks on Friday they should not pay dividends on 2019 and 2020 results, or buy back shares, until at least Oct. 1, 2020 to be able to better support the economy hit by the coronavirus shock.