UPDATE 1-Bank of Italy tells banks: No dividends or buybacks before October

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy on Friday told banks under its direct oversight they should not pay or commit to pay dividends on their 2019 or 2020 results until at least Oct. 1.

The recommendation matched the guidelines issued by the European Central Bank earlier on Friday, calling on banks to use profits to prop up the economy against the coronavirus shock.

“Our country is engaged in an unprecedented collective effort to stem coronavirus contagion,” the Bank of Italy said.

Both the ECB and the Bank of Italy also told banks to hold fire on share buybacks until at least the start of October.

The Bank of Italy said that, in line with indications from the ECB, it would continue to review the economic situation and would assess whether a further dividend suspension after Oct. 1 was necessary.

The bank also called for a “prudent and long-sighted approach” from lenders regarding their remuneration policies.

Italy has recorded more deaths than any other country so far in the pandemic, with 9,134 dead and a total of 86,500 infected as of Friday. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Andrea Mandala)