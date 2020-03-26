Healthcare
March 26, 2020 / 4:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. banking regulators urge banks to offer small-dollar loans to struggling customers

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. bank regulators told banks Thursday they should strongly consider extending small-dollar loans to struggling people and businesses to help them make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, the regulators said banks are well-positioned to help struggling borrowers who are facing severe drops in revenue or income with short-term lines of credit. The statement is aimed at reassuring banks to do more short-term lending, after institutions largely abandoned the practice in recent years. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

