Intesa CEO says bank to return to high, sustainable dividend policy

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - The head of Intesa Sanpaolo expressed confidence on Tuesday that the Italian bank would soon be able to resume its trademark high-dividend policy thanks to a strong capital position.

Complying with regulatory calls to halt dividend payments to better cope with the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis, Intesa has suspended a decision to pay out 3.4 billion euros in cash dividends on last year’s results.

CEO Carlo Messina said in a statement that banks like Intesa, highly efficient and with ample excess capital, would benefit from a “flight-to-quality” in the current crisis and, in the coming months, would return to reward investors.

He added the proposed takeover of rival UBI Banca would benefit all stakeholders and the country as a whole through the creation of a bigger, stronger bank. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)