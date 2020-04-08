RBS boss takes pay cut as lenders grapple with coronavirus fallout

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The CEO and the Chairman of British lender Royal Bank of Scotland have taken a 25% cut in salary, amid pressure on top bankers to take a pay cut while millions of their customers are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus crisis.

Alison Rose, who became CEO of the state-backed bank last year, has also told the board she does not want to be considered for any bonuses this year, RBS said on Wednesday.

Chairman Howard Davies said: “We are fully focused here at the bank on doing everything we can to provide financial support and advice to our customers in these very challenging times.”

The money forfeited will be given to the National Emergencies Trust. (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Lawrence White)