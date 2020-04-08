UPDATE 1-British bank bosses take pay cuts amid coronavirus fallout

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Top executives at British lenders HSBC, Standard Chartered and NatWest said on Wednesday they would take salary cuts, after pressure on bankers to show solidarity with customers struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus crisis.

HSBC said its Chairman Mark Tucker, CEO Noel Quinn and CFO Ewen Stevenson would all donate 25% of their salary for the next 6 months to charity.

Tucker will also donate his entire 2020 fee.

Standard Chartered said its CEO Bill Winters and CFO Andy Halford would waive their cash bonuses in respect of 2020 performance and make “significant” personal donations to the lender’s COVID-19 Assistance fund.

The bank reiterated that no staff would be laid off as a result of the pandemic.

The CEO and the Chairman of NatWest, formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland, have taken a 25% cut in salary for the rest of the year.

Alison Rose, who became CEO of the state-backed bank last year, has also told the board she does not want to be considered for any bonuses this year, RBS said.

“We are fully focused here at the bank on doing everything we can to provide financial support and advice to our customers in these very challenging times,” RBS Chairman Howard Davies said.

The money forfeited - which totals 559,000 pounds ($692,433.30) - will be given to the National Emergencies Trust.

The moves come after rival lenders Barclays and TSB, the British unit of Spain’s Sabadell, said on Tuesday their senior executives would give up some pay.

The Bank of England piled pressure on banks last week by requesting all major lenders scrap cash bonus payments to executives and risk takers, as part of efforts to conserve capital that also included ditching dividends. ($1 = 0.8073 pounds)