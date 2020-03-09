U.S. banking regulators urge banks to help borrowers struggling due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - U.S. banking regulators said in a joint statement on Monday they would not penalize banks that help borrowers struggling to repay loans due to the coronavirus outbreak, and vowed to provide “appropriate regulatory assistance” to affected institutions.

The statement from the Federal Reserve and others urged banks to work constructively with customers in affected areas, and urged institutions to continue to meet their financial needs. Prudent efforts to provide loan relief would not be criticized by bank examiners, they said. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Leslie Adler and Tom Brown)