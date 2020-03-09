Santander moves 60 staff to different location in Madrid due to coronavirus

MADRID, March 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander has moved around 60 employees from its trading floor at its group headquarters on the outskirts of Madrid to a different location in the capital as part of its contingency plans against a potential spread of the coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Santander’s decision to move part of its staff follows a similar decision taken by its main Spanish competitor, BBVA on Thursday.

“The preventive measure was taken to ensure the continuity of business activity in the event of contagion,” the source said.

Santander declined to comment.

Santander currently employs 400 people at its trading floor at its group headquarter in Boadilla del Monte, a location 24 kilometres (15 miles) west of Madrid, and 15% of this workforce have been transferred as of today to an office of the Santander’s Spanish unit. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado Editing by Ingrid Melander and Sandra Maler )