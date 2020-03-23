Spain's Santander will review 2020 dividend payment due to coronavirus

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander on Monday said it will not pay its first interim dividend in November and review the dividend paid from 2020 earnings in order to direct resources to support people and businesses in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“The board has agreed to consolidate any dividend from 2020 earnings into a single final proposed dividend, to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) for approval in 2021, once the full impact of the pandemic is known,” it said. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)