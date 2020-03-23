UPDATE 1-Spain's Santander will review 2020 dividend payment due to coronavirus

(Adds details)

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spain’s Santander on Monday said it will not pay its first interim dividend in November and will review the dividend paid from 2020 earnings in order to use resources to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“While noting the bank meets the capital requirements to maintain its current dividend policy of 40% to 50% payout ratio and is comfortable with its capital buffers over regulatory requirements, the board committed to review the dividend paid from 2020 earnings in order to direct resources to support people and businesses in need,” the bank said.

The bank said its board agreed to consolidate any dividend from 2020 earnings into a single final proposed dividend, to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting for approval in 2021, once the full impact of the pandemic is known.

Spain has been in lockdown since March 14. On Sunday Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days, until April 11, in an effort to combat the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in Spain rose to 33,089 on Monday, making Spain the second hardest-hit European country, after Italy. The country’s death toll surpassed the grim milestone of 2,000.

To support efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, the bank said it created a fund of at least 25 million euros ($26.80 million) financed through a reduction in compensation of senior management, board compensation and voluntary contributions from Santander employees.

The bank said that its executive chairman, Ana Botin, and Chief Executive Jose Antonio Alvarez had committed to reduce their total compensation (salary and bonus) by 50% for 2020, and the compensation of non-executive directors would be reduced by 20%.