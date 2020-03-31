Italy's UBI suspends dividend payments as requested by ECB

MILAN, March 31 (Reuters) - Italy’s fifth-largest bank UBI Banca said on Tuesday it would not pay out to shareholders 147.6 million euros ($162 million) in dividends as planned, and would boost its capital instead as requested by supervisors.

The bank reserved the right to call a new shareholder meeting over dividend payments after Oct. 1 , barring any extension past that date of the recommendation on banks’ payouts issued last week by the European Central Bank.