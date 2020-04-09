Financials
April 9, 2020 / 9:59 AM / a minute ago

UniCredit renews commitment to boosting shareholder returns - chairman

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - UniCredit remains strongly committed to increasing returns for investors in Italy’s biggest bank, its chairman said, following a decision to suspend dividend payments and a share buyback to comply with supervisory guidance.

The decision on payouts prompted by the regulatory response to the new coronavirus crisis has come as a blow to UniCredit CEO Jean Pierre Mustier’s strategy of focusing on boosting shareholder returns after shelving plans for a cross-border merger.

“This objective will be achieved through a renewed determination, also following the board’s decision not to pay dividends until at least October 2020 and to withdraw the request for a share buyback,” Chairman Cesare Bisoni said in the text of a speech delivered at Thursday’s annual general meeting.

The AGM is being held behind closed doors due to the pandemic. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below