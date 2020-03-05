Financials
March 5, 2020 / 11:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

BBVA moves up to 100 trading floor employees out of Madrid due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 5 (Reuters) - Spain’s BBVA has transferred up to 100 staff from its trading floor at its Madrid headquarters to a different location outside the city as part of its contingency plan to protect operations against a potential spread of the coronavirus.

BBVA currently employs 400 people at its trading floor at its HQ in Madrid and around a quarter are being transferred as of Thursday to Las Rozas, a suburb of Madrid, a spokesman said.

“The measure consists of the relocation of 80-100 people in total to this new room from today (...) all critical functions are replicated on a smaller scale in this other room,” he said. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editng by Inti Landauro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below