WARSAW, June 3 (Reuters) - Conditions for banks have deteriorated dramatically, the chief executive of the Polish unit of BNP Paribas said on Wednesday commenting on Poland’s decisions to launch sizeable bond issues and cut rates to record low levels.

“Let’s not press on banks, let’s think about them as a driving force, which can help the economy overcome the crisis,” Przemyslaw Gdanski told a conference. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Anna Koper)