CORRECTED-UniCredit puts 2019 dividend, share buyback on hold after ECB recommendation

(Corrects headline and lead to clarify that decision may be temporary)

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit on Sunday said it was ditching plans for now to pay dividends on 2019 results and buy back shares to meet regulatory calls to preserve capital to support the economy against coronavirus.

The European Central Bank told euro zone banks on Friday to skip dividend payments and share buybacks until October at the earliest and use profits instead to boost capital and their lending capacity.