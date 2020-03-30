Romanian banks: general loan moratorium could weaken system

BUCHAREST, March 30 (Reuters) - Romanian banks are determined to help local borrowers hit by the coronavirus crisis to cope with their loan repayments, but “generalised moratoriums” could weaken the banking system, the banking association ARB said on Monday.

The centrist minority government said banks could allow monthly loan repayments to be postponed for up to nine months for individuals and companies affected by the epidemic.

“The economy needs individualised solutions for clients and we recommend avoiding generalised moratoriums ... that are not properly calibrated and which enforce ‘universal’ measures for postponing repayments, even for up to 9 months,” the ARB and the banks’ employers association said in a statement.

“(This) can lead to a serious deterioration of liquidity in the banking system, and this does not solve the diversity of situations that clients face.”

The government holds its weekly cabinet meeting on Monday at which it may address banks’ concerns.

The European Union member state, which has recorded about 2,000 coronavirus infections and 46 deaths, declared a state of emergency on March 16.

Official data showed about half a million unemployment requests have so far been filed by Romanian workers to the government’s labour offices since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in March. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Giles Elgood)