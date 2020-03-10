RPT-Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

(Repeats to broaden distribution, no change to content)

March 10 (Reuters) - Barclays PLC told employees on Tuesday that an employee in its Manhattan office has tested positive for the coronavirus and has advised employees who have worked in the vicinity or had meetings with the individual to self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a memo viewed by Reuters.

The bank has deep cleaned the workspace and surrounding area on the second floor trading floor, the memo said. (Reporting by Imani Moise Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)