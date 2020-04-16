Britain's Barratt says directors to take 20% pay cut amid virus outbreak

April 16 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments said on Thursday its executive and non-executive directors have agreed to a voluntary 20% reduction in base salary and fees, beginning April 1 and until the group resumes work at its sites.

Britain’s biggest housebuilder, which is furloughing around 85% of its employees, said it expects home completions and reservations to be very limited, while its sales centres and construction sites remain closed. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)