March 25 (Reuters) - Barratt Developments on Wednesday decided to scrap its interim dividend and suspend financial guidance as it assesses the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain’s biggest housebuilder said it expects a significant impact on construction output and reservations due to an increase in cancellations and a decline in site visits. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)