Regulators offer relief on banks' loan losses due to pandemic

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - A global committee of banking regulators has offered lenders relief on topping up their capital buffers to cover for anticipated losses on loans due to companies struggling in the face of the epidemic.

The Basel Committee said it has agreed to amend its transitional arrangements for deciding how much capital must be set aside to cover anticipated losses on loans.

“The adjustments will provide jurisdictions with greater flexibility in deciding whether and how to phase in the impact of expected credit losses on regulatory capital,” the Committee said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Hugh Lawson)