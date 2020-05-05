Israel's BATM begins selling COVID-19 antibody tests in Europe, stock jumps

JERUSALEM, May 5 (Reuters) - Israeli high-tech firm BATM Advanced Communications said on Tuesday it began selling in Europe a test for COVID-19 antibodies, sending the company’s shares up 17% in Tel Aviv.

The CE certified serological tests can detect antibodies against COVID-19 present in a person’s blood, BATM said in a regulatory filing.

They can detect antibodies produced within approximately four-five days of the immune system response as well as antibodies produced after a few weeks that stay present in the body for at least several months.

The company said it has begun shipping orders to several customers in Europe and is “ramping up production for larger quantities to fulfill further orders received from these customers.”

The new tests, it said, complement two previously announced COVID-19 diagnostics kits the company developed, which are both antigen tests designed to detect the presence of the virus rather than the immune response to it. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)