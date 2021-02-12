Becton Dickinson's combination test for COVID-19 gets FDA authorization

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to a molecular test from Becton Dickinson that can detect viruses that cause COVID-19 as well as influenza and produce results in 2-3 hours, the company said on Friday.

The authorization includes updated information in the test’s instructions for use that addresses variants of the SARS-COV-2 virus, including variants from the U.K. and South Africa. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)