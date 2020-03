March 2 (Reuters) - BeiGene Ltd said on Monday it expects the coronavirus outbreak to impact its operations in China, including sales and clinical trials, particularly in the first quarter.

The China-based drugmaker said the impact could possibly be longer depending on the scope and duration of the disruption, adding that it is working to minimize delays and disruptions. (Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)