FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled "Sputnik V Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" and a syringe are seen in this illustration photo taken March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarus’ health ministry said on Thursday the country had started mass producing Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine and planned to produce up to 500,000 doses of the shot per month.